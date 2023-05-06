UrduPoint.com

Rubina Kayani Strongly Condemns Killing Of Eight Teachers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :Secretary General, Association of Private Institutions (API) Sindh, Rubina Kayani strongly condemned the killing of eight school teachers in Parachinar and Upper Kurram.

According to a statement issued here on Saturday, she said attack on teachers by the enemies of education was condemnable.

She expressed grief over the assassination of on-duty teachers in two incidents.

API Secretary General prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of ranks in paradise and sympathised with the bereaved families.

