Rubina Kayani Urges Students To Plant At Least One Tree

February 16, 2023

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The New London Cambridge School Sukkur on Thursday launched its tree-plantation programme.

Principal Ms Rubina Kayani highlighted Islamic teachings regarding philanthropic works and said that it was a religious duty to provide the conducive environment for the next generation.

She urged the students to plant and take care of at least one tree in their home as well. "It is necessary for all of us including teachers to take it seriously the evil of smoke,and tree plantation is one of the best solutions," she said.

Ms Rubina said that it was not a drive but a programme as it would continue till the two main objectives were achieved.

The first one is to develop a tree-loving culture among the students and the other one is to involve different departments into it where they should not only plant a sapling but take care of it also.

She said that though it was a supreme philanthropic work to plant a tree as natural greenery not only had soothing effects but was a basic requirement in a polluted environment. The Principal along with her staff and school children planted saplings in school.

