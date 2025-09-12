Open Menu

Rubina Khalid, Azra Pechuho Discuss Collaboration Between BISP, Sindh Health Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Rubina Khalid, Azra Pechuho discuss collaboration between BISP, Sindh Health Dept

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid called on Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday and discussed strategic collaboration between the Benazir Nashonuma Programme and the Sindh Government’s ongoing health initiatives.

The meeting focused on integrating services to improve maternal and child health outcomes, with particular emphasis on addressing anemia among pregnant and lactating women, expanding access to nutritional supplements, and strengthening population counseling services across Sindh.

Dr. Asim Ijaz, Director General CCT/NSER BISP, briefed participants on the Gates Foundation’s upcoming initiative aimed at improving healthcare for pregnant and lactating women.

Both leaders underscored the urgency of addressing malnutrition and maternal health challenges in the province and reaffirmed their commitment to joint action for greater outreach and impact.

They discussed leveraging BISP’s social protection platform to complement the Sindh Health Department’s resources, ensuring a coordinated and multi-sectoral response to pressing public health challenges.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the positive impact of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which plays a vital role in providing conditional cash transfers and specialized nutritional support to pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination with provincial health departments to avoid duplication and maximize service delivery.

Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho reiterated the Sindh Government’s commitment to improving maternal and child health indicators, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

She also stressed the significance of engaging the private sector to complement government efforts in delivering sustainable and effective health services.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

15 minutes ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

1 hour ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

1 hour ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

1 hour ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

1 hour ago
 UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish autho ..

UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities

2 hours ago
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

2 hours ago
 UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condem ..

UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food ..

OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examina ..

PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..

3 hours ago
 Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack ..

Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunitie ..

RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan