Rubina Khalid, Azra Pechuho Discuss Collaboration Between BISP, Sindh Health Dept
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid called on Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday and discussed strategic collaboration between the Benazir Nashonuma Programme and the Sindh Government’s ongoing health initiatives.
The meeting focused on integrating services to improve maternal and child health outcomes, with particular emphasis on addressing anemia among pregnant and lactating women, expanding access to nutritional supplements, and strengthening population counseling services across Sindh.
Dr. Asim Ijaz, Director General CCT/NSER BISP, briefed participants on the Gates Foundation’s upcoming initiative aimed at improving healthcare for pregnant and lactating women.
Both leaders underscored the urgency of addressing malnutrition and maternal health challenges in the province and reaffirmed their commitment to joint action for greater outreach and impact.
They discussed leveraging BISP’s social protection platform to complement the Sindh Health Department’s resources, ensuring a coordinated and multi-sectoral response to pressing public health challenges.
Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted the positive impact of the Benazir Nashonuma Programme, which plays a vital role in providing conditional cash transfers and specialized nutritional support to pregnant and lactating women and children under two years of age.
She emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination with provincial health departments to avoid duplication and maximize service delivery.
Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho reiterated the Sindh Government’s commitment to improving maternal and child health indicators, particularly in rural and underserved areas.
She also stressed the significance of engaging the private sector to complement government efforts in delivering sustainable and effective health services.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt
Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros
Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment
Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August
UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike
UAE hands over individuals wanted by Swedish authorities
UAE President, Hungarian Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations
UAE summons Israeli Deputy Head of Mission, condemns blatant attack, hostile sta ..
OPEC Fund contributes $25 million to bolster food security in Bangladesh
PM Shehbaz urgeseEarly completion of cross-examination in defamation case agains ..
Arab, African parliaments denounce Israeli attack on Qatar, genocide in Gaza
RAKEZ showcases automotive investment opportunities at IAA Mobility 2025 in Germ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid, Azra Pechuho discuss collaboration between BISP, Sindh Health Dept27 seconds ago
-
DPO holds open court31 seconds ago
-
Several injured in Nasirabad road accident10 minutes ago
-
100 BECS to be formally inaugurated in Karachi’s urban slums10 minutes ago
-
Gilani expresses deep regret over Indian water aggression11 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown: 700 kg deceased meat, 201 litres adulterated milk destroyed in Rawalpindi & Murree20 minutes ago
-
Sialkot schools to fully reopen from Sept 1520 minutes ago
-
Over 2.4 mln evacuated as flood rescue operations intensify in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
Urban flooding, sewerage system reviewed in Gujrat21 minutes ago
-
UoS Syndicate approves new appointments, college affiliations30 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood affected areas, inspects medical camps31 minutes ago
-
PSPA distributes clean water cans in Gujrat41 minutes ago