Rubina Khalid Calls On Governor State Bank, Discusses Opening Of BISP Beneficiaries' Accounts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2025 | 08:34 PM

The Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid called on Governor State Bank Jamil Ahmad here at his office on Friday and discussed matters related to openings of the bank accounts of beneficiaries of the program

Rubina Khalid said that BISP is committed to transferring the money of deserving women to bank accounts so that the distribution of money to deserving women is ensured in a clear and transparent manner.

In consultation with the State Bank of Pakistan, steps are being taken to transfer the money of deserving women to bank accounts, under which women will find it easier to get the amount in a transparent and dignified manner, Rubina Khalid said.

She said that bank accounts will be opened very soon to provide money to poor and deserving women with ease and dignity.

The objective of this consultative meeting with the Governor State Bank of Pakistan was to discuss various aspects related to opening the beneficiary accounts, she added.

She said that the distribution of quarterly instalments of Benazir Kafalat was underway through 06 banks across the country under the new payment system.

Rubina Khalid said that BISP will provide data of all deserving women to the State Bank of Pakistan, after which their accounts will be opened in banks from where they would receive their money.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan Jamil Ahmad assured all possible help and cooperation to Chairperson Benazir Income Support Program Senator Rubina Khalid in the process of opening bank accounts for women.

