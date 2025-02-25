Rubina Khalid chairs meeting of public representatives, Discussed BISP challenges and initiatives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) A meeting of public representatives from Hyderabad was held at Shahbaz Hall, Shahbaz Building under the supervision of chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid.

The meeting was attended by special assistant to the chief minister Sindh Abdul Jabbar Khan, MPA Saima Agha, PPP Sindh leader Aajiz Dhamrah, mayor Kashif Shoro, DG Sindh BISP Zulfiqar Ali Shaikh, town chairmen, vice chairmen of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and other key stakeholders.

During the meeting, political and local government representatives highlighted the challenges faced by families and women benefiting from BISP in the district Hyderabad. The discussion focused on addressing these issues and improving the program’s implementation.

She said that about one million children were currently enrolled under BISP educational scholarship program. However, she acknowledged that the payment mechanism still requires further improvement.

She pointed out that the rate of poverty in Sindh was still high and many people had migrated, for which it was necessary to formulate a suitable strategy.

She announced that new measures were being introduced to combat poverty, including the registration of new deserving women in place of those who had benefited from the program over the past three years. Additionally, she revealed that a skill development program for women was being launched under BISP to equip them with essential skills and enable them to secure employment.

Rubina Khalid dismissed negative propaganda against BISP, noting that certain elements attempted to discredit the program and even sought to change its name, but their efforts failed. She emphasized that BISP was not just a social protection initiative but a crucial platform for women's empowerment and identity.

She further stated that 9.3 million women across the country were currently benefiting from the program. The registration process involves a thorough assessment of families' socio-economic conditions before computerized entries are made. She urged public representatives to inform women beneficiaries about the exact amount they are entitled to and advised them to register their own mobile numbers to prevent exploitation.

Highlighting the importance of skill development, Rubina Khalid stressed that today’s global job market demands skilled professionals. She underscored the need to support women who often fall victim to exploitation by agents during the loan collection process. She urged public representatives to help identify such cases, and where fraud or illegal deductions are found, action should be taken against those responsible.

She reiterated the government's commitment to empower women by providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities to become financially independent.

After this meeting Rubina Khalid visited mayor office, where she was briefed about different completed and ongoing development projects.