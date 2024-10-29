Rubina Khalid condemns attack on anti-polio team in Upper Orakzai

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday strongly condemned the attack on the anti-polio team in Upper Orakzai.

In a statement, Rubina Khalid acknowledged that great effort and sacrifices had been made to eradicate polio in Pakistan.

"Those who attack the anti-polio team are national criminals,"she added.

Rubina Khalid extended her heartfelt condolences to the family of the police officer martyred in the shooting and stressed that there should be no negligence in the immediate treatment of the injured officer.

"Those involved in this unfortunate incident should be arrested and punished as soon as possible”, she said.

Rubina Khalid emphasized that the anti-polio team should be provided with complete government support and security arrangements to continue their work without any hindrance.

"The entire nation values the services and sacrifices of the anti-polio team in making Pakistan free of this disease,” she said.