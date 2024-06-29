Rubina Khalid Condemns Re-branding Attempts Of BISP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, addressed the pressing issue of intellectual dishonesty, describing it as the root cause of societal destruction.
The chairperson condemned the rebranding attempts of the programme, terming it as intellectual dishonesty.
Speaking at a ceremony held at the BISP auditorium for the regularization of the Programme’s Contingent Paid Staff here Saturday, she emphasized the foundational vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto that created the Benazir Income Support Programme.
“BISP is the brainchild of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. Her vision has fostered awareness and empowerment among the women of this country,” she stated.
In her address to the BISP employees, the chairperson highlighted the importance of teamwork in reshaping the public perception of BISP. “We, as a team, should change the negative perception of BISP.
We must highlight the achievements of BISP. Your behavior towards the needy women reflects the culture of BISP,” she remarked.
She reiterated the organization's commitment to integrity and service, stating, “There will be zero tolerance for those found involved in corruption and those who misbehave with our women beneficiaries. It is our great responsibility to serve the underprivileged segments of society.”
The chairperson BISP assured the staff of continuous support and said, “We are committed to providing best available facilities to our hardworking field staff.”
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of regularization certificates by Chairperson Rubina Khalid among the BISP contingent paid staff, wishing them the best of luck for their future endeavours.
The ceremony also featured the celebration of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's birthday, where Chairperson Rubina Khalid, alongside female employees of the BISP, cut a cake in her honor.
