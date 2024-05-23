Rubina Khalid Conducts Surprise Visit To BISP Payment Campsite, One Window Center
Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, conducted a surprise visit to the BISP payment camp site near Pak-China Center and the Benazir One Window Center in G-7 to check the payment facilities
The purpose of the visit was to inspect the payment disbursement process, the necessary arrangements and facilities provided to the women beneficiaries receiving their quarterly Benazir Kafaalat stipends.
During her visit, Rubina Khalid interacted directly with BISP beneficiaries, listening to their issues and concerns.
She emphasized the importance of receiving official communication, advising beneficiaries to only come to the payment camp site upon receiving a message from the BISP official number 8171. She warned that any contact from numbers other than 8171 is fraudulent.
Chairperson BISP made a clear announcement to the beneficiaries that the total amount to be received in this Kafaalat tranche is Rs 10,500.
She urged them to ensure they receive the full amount and to ask for a bank receipt. In case of any deductions, she instructed beneficiaries to immediately register a complaint at the BISP helpline number 0800-26477 or visit its office.
Directing the staff, Rubina Khalid emphasized the importance of resolving all issues faced by the beneficiaries.
She insisted on treating the women with respect and politeness, stating there would be zero tolerance for any misconduct. Demonstrating her commitment, she personally monitored the disbursement process and supervised a payment to an elderly beneficiary.
Addressing the staff, Rubina Khalid remarked, "Performing your duties with full honesty will earn you Jannah."
She expressed concern over the slowness of the payment mechanism and instructed the staff to address connectivity and device issues with the banks.
Additionally, she directed the staff not to issue tokens to individuals without a stipend amount in their accounts.
At the BISP One Window Center, Rubina Khalid visited the survey registration desk and observed the complete registration process of a family.
She instructed the concerned officer to ensure clear written instructions and banners are displayed for the guidance of beneficiaries and other visitors.
This surprise visit underscores Rubina Khalid's commitment to improving the efficiency and transparency of the Benazir Income Support Programme payment system, ensuring that all beneficiaries receive their rightful amounts with dignity and respect.
