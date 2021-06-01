Rubina Khalid elected as Chairperson Senate body on Maritime Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Senator Rubina Khalid has been elected as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs.

She was elected as chairperson under Rule 184 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 in a meeting held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened on the directives of the Chairman Senate.

The newly elected chairperson thanked the members of the committee to show their confidence in her.

The members of the committee congratulated her and assured their full support and co-operation in the smooth running of the affairs of the committee.

Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan along with other senior officials also attended the meeting.