Rubina Khalid Emphasizes Importance Of Skill Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday emphasized the importance of skill development in transforming liabilities into valuable assets.

During her visit to the Riphah Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts (RIHCA), she highlighted that empowering beneficiaries with skills could help them break the cycle of poverty while also creating opportunities for others in need of social protection.

Senator Rubina Khalid stressed the significance of international standard certifications in addressing Pakistan’s challenges.

She called for high-quality training programs to unlock potential, particularly in the nursing sector, and urged organizations to provide world-class training and certifications.

Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan briefed Senator Khalid on the initiatives of RIHCA, focusing on vocational training and the medical-technical fields.

"RIHCA operates in various cities and serves nearly 30,000 students," he noted.

Both leaders agreed on the importance of integrating work ethics and hygiene into skill development programs to cultivate professionally competent and ethical leaders for the future.

Chairperson BISP also interacted with female trainees at RIHCA and cut a cake baked by them in celebration of 'World Chef Day'.

