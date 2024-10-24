Rubina Khalid Emphasizes Importance Of Skill Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday emphasized the importance of skill development in transforming liabilities into valuable assets.
During her visit to the Riphah Institute of Hospitality and Culinary Arts (RIHCA), she highlighted that empowering beneficiaries with skills could help them break the cycle of poverty while also creating opportunities for others in need of social protection.
Senator Rubina Khalid stressed the significance of international standard certifications in addressing Pakistan’s challenges.
She called for high-quality training programs to unlock potential, particularly in the nursing sector, and urged organizations to provide world-class training and certifications.
Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan briefed Senator Khalid on the initiatives of RIHCA, focusing on vocational training and the medical-technical fields.
"RIHCA operates in various cities and serves nearly 30,000 students," he noted.
Both leaders agreed on the importance of integrating work ethics and hygiene into skill development programs to cultivate professionally competent and ethical leaders for the future.
Chairperson BISP also interacted with female trainees at RIHCA and cut a cake baked by them in celebration of 'World Chef Day'.
Recent Stories
PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark
Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District
FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment
Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II
Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..
Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today
Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa
COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024
PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Administration launches operation against illegal filling stations7 minutes ago
-
DC Tank for better services to citizens7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 12 lawbreakers17 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar highlights Pakistan's commitment to UN Charter of peace, human rights17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Korea take step towards cultural connection17 minutes ago
-
Khwarij Ringleader Said Muhammad among nine others killed in Bajaur IBO: ISPR17 minutes ago
-
Law ministry clarifies misconceptions regarding 26th constitutional amendment27 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security arrangements finalized for Pak-Eng test match27 minutes ago
-
Solidarity rally for Kashmiris to be held at Sindh Uni on Oct 2827 minutes ago
-
CIA arrest smuggler, recover drugs37 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for polio drive37 minutes ago
-
'Will not sit idle until Pakistan purged of poliovirus,' says PM37 minutes ago