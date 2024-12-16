- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled individuals
Rubina Khalid Emphasizes Providing Job Opportunities To Deserving And Skilled Individuals
Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday emphasized the need to connect deserving and skilled individuals with Pakistan’s industrial sector to provide training in various fields and create job opportunities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Monday emphasized the need to connect deserving and skilled individuals with Pakistan’s industrial sector to provide training in various fields and create job opportunities.
She was speaking during a meeting with Director of Human and Social Development at the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Ms. Sofia Shakil at BISP headquarters today.
The meeting focused on the importance of public-private partnerships for skill development and the international standardization of training certifications for BISP’s eligible households, aligning them with market demands.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that state-of-the-art training institutes and industries in cities like Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Karachi can serve as excellent platforms for BISP beneficiaries.
She stated that BISP is establishing a specialized working group comprising key stakeholders to ensure skill training for beneficiaries under its Poverty Graduation Program.
She proposed that teams from BISP and ADB visit leading training institutions in Pakistan and organize a roundtable conference involving all stakeholders to discuss future strategies.
She also noted that BISP has active collaborations with organizations such as NAVTTC (National Vocational and Technical Training Commission), the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis, IFAD (International Fund for Agricultural Development), and Alfa Mall of Bank Alfalah to enhance skill training opportunities.
Sharing her thoughts, Ms. Sofia Shakil appreciated BISP’s conditional and unconditional financial assistance programs and highlighted the significance of mutual cooperation at the provincial level to uplift marginalized segments of society.
She also stressed the importance of holding regular meetings between the teams of BISP and ADB to ensure effective collaboration.
Recent Stories
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Mi ..
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
UET signs MoU for green energy saving technology
Rubina Khalid emphasizes providing job opportunities to deserving and skilled in ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomes SBP’s policy rate cut down
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister announces provision of uniforms, jerseys to 5,000 students11 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticides seized12 minutes ago
-
Digital Nation Pakistan Bill to ensure unified digital identity for citizens: Minister of State for ..2 minutes ago
-
Assistant Account General holds open court at Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
Special boy rescued12 minutes ago
-
No party or group can be allowed to create chaos: PML-N lawmakers12 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi for air ambulance to save lives in Kurram12 minutes ago
-
MPA visits working women hostel12 minutes ago
-
Chairman WAPDA reviews construction activities on Diamer Basha Dam12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews security of education institutions12 minutes ago
-
PM to attend D-8 Summit in Egypt on Dec 18-2012 minutes ago
-
President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on polio workers22 minutes ago