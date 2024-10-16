Open Menu

Rubina Khalid Expresses Satisfaction Over Security Arrangements During Kafalat Payment

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 11:01 PM

Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements made during the quarterly payment of the Benazir Kafalat programme

The chairperson was speaking during a meeting with the Provincial Law Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar at his office in Karachi, said a news release received here.

During the meeting, Senator Rubina Khalid expressed her gratitude to the Provincial Law Minister for the security arrangements made during the quarterly payment of the Benazir Kafalat programme.

Senator Rubina Khalid highlighted that over 2.5 million deserving women in Sindh province have been provided with adequate security to ensure that payments are made in a clear and transparent manner.

She added that the payment process is being carried out under the directives of President Asif Ali Zardari in a dignified and transparent way.

The Chairperson also requested the Provincial Law Minister to deploy more women police officers during the distribution of quarterly stipends to maintain the highest standards of transparency.

She stressed the importance of safeguarding the process against any misconduct.Furthermore, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need for joint action with the police against those who deceive people with false surveys or claim payments under the name of the Benazir Income Support Programme.

Provincial Law Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar assured Chairperson BISP of his full cooperation and support in these efforts.

DIG Fida Hussain Mastoi and DG Sindh BISP Zulfiqar Ali Shah will formulate a plan of action regarding the distribution of the upcoming quarterly stipends under the Benazir Kafalat Programme.

