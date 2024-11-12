Rubina Khalid Highlights BISP's Success As West African Countries Seek Insights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Chairperson of BISP, Rubina Khalid has said that a delegation from West African countries is visiting Pakistan to learn about the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), which is considered a successful initiative in the country’s efforts to reduce poverty.
Rubina Khalid expressed these views during a meeting with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Lt. Gen.
Muhammad Munir Afsar on Tuesday.
She invited him to attend the closing ceremony of the delegation’s study tour on November 14.
During their discussion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized the need to issue Form B to women beneficiaries of BISP and requested easier access to other important services from NADRA for them.
In response, Chairman Afsar assured her of NADRA’s full support in providing these essential services to the deserving women without any delays.
