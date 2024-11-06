Rubina Khalid Inaugurates BISP Tehsil Office In Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 09:38 PM
Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid on Wednesday inaugurated the BISP Tehsil Office in Lower Tanawal, Abbottabad
She visited the Pakistan Peoples Party Secretariat in Abbottabad on the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party district Abbottabad President Syed Saleem Shah and Divisional President Pakistan Peoples Party Hazara Division Malik Muhammad Farooq, said a news release.
Rubina Khalid also inaugurated the Begum Nusrat Bhutto Shaheed Road in Sherwan, Lower Tanawal.
Addressing a public gathering on this occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid credited former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, for making housewives in eligible families to qualify for assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program.
This initiative brought recognition to the poor women of Pakistan, who now comprise 9.3 million deserving beneficiaries under the program.
She further emphasized the importance of obtaining birth certificates for children as an essential requirement for program inclusion and expressed gratitude to the Sindh government for waiving the birth registration fee.
Senator Rubina Khalid dispelled the misconception that BISP encourages dependency, clarifying that the program’s financial assistance aims to bridge the gap between income and expenses for impoverished families.
Senator Rubina Khalid also announced the upcoming introduction of a skill training program under BISP. She noted the global demand for skilled labor, emphasizing that skill education can improve the economic conditions of these families.
She affirmed the commitment to support the poor in overcoming poverty and invited suggestions for creating opportunities in the tourism sector for deserving beneficiaries.
Later, Senator Rubina Khalid met with BISP staff in Abbottabad, where she listened to their issues and reiterated her commitment to addressing their concerns.
She also engaged with BISP beneficiaries, heard their issues and directed the staff to resolve these matters promptly.
