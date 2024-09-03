Rubina Khalid Reaffirms BISP's Commitment To Support Minority Communities In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated the program's unwavering commitment to serve the most vulnerable populations in Pakistan, regardless of religion, caste, or background.
In a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan People's Party Minority Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid informed that, under the special directives of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, BISP adopts a scientific and transparent mechanism for registration of its beneficiaries.
Senator Rubina Khalid assured that the program’s policies and procedures ensure equal access to benefits for all eligible individuals, without any form of discrimination.
Earlier in the meeting, the delegation raised concerns about challenges faced by their community members during the registration process. Senator Rubina Khalid promptly addressed these concerns, directing the relevant staff to prioritize and resolve the issues.
She also expressed BISP’s readiness to collaborate with minority communities to bridge any gaps and improve their socio-economic status by providing all possible support.
Recent Stories
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three crush plants sealed in Samarbagh58 seconds ago
-
Commissioner for brain storming of children on civic responsibilities11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews measure against dengue21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat stresses for brain storming of children31 minutes ago
-
By-election of chairman Tehsil Council Jamrud on Sept 2531 minutes ago
-
Gilani emphasizes concerted, comprehensive efforts to ensure human development, address climate cris ..31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews performances of departments31 minutes ago
-
Fesco provides relief of Rs 5628.23m to 1.3984m consumers41 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted41 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers among 11 outlaws held; stake money, arms, drugs recovered in Tank41 minutes ago
-
Cloudy, hot & humid weather observed in Sukkur41 minutes ago
-
Law Minister chairs meeting on restorations of hospitals in Kohat41 minutes ago