ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated the program's unwavering commitment to serve the most vulnerable populations in Pakistan, regardless of religion, caste, or background.

In a meeting with a delegation from the Pakistan People's Party Minority Wing, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Rubina Khalid informed that, under the special directives of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, BISP adopts a scientific and transparent mechanism for registration of its beneficiaries.

Senator Rubina Khalid assured that the program’s policies and procedures ensure equal access to benefits for all eligible individuals, without any form of discrimination.

Earlier in the meeting, the delegation raised concerns about challenges faced by their community members during the registration process. Senator Rubina Khalid promptly addressed these concerns, directing the relevant staff to prioritize and resolve the issues.

She also expressed BISP’s readiness to collaborate with minority communities to bridge any gaps and improve their socio-economic status by providing all possible support.