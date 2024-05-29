Rubina Khalid reaffirms federal govt commitment to alleviate poverty in Balochistan

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Wednesday reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to alleviate poverty in Balochistan by providing substantial economic support to the women of the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Wednesday reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to alleviate poverty in Balochistan by providing substantial economic support to the women of the province.

This announcement was made during a high-level meeting with key stakeholders to discuss the coordination and implementation of BISP initiatives in Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Secretary IT Ayaz Khan Mandukhel, Secretary Industries Noor Ahmed Perkani, Secretary Colleges Hafiz Tahir, DG Benazir Income Support Programme Abdul Jabbar, and other relevant officials.

The discussion centered on enhancing the effectiveness of BISP in the province and introducing new initiatives aimed at poverty reduction.

Rubina Khalid stated that her visit was in accordance with the directives of the President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, who has shown a keen interest in the welfare of Balochistan. "The President has instructed us to pay special attention to the needs of Balochistan, particularly focusing on the economic empowerment of its women," she emphasized.

Highlighting the importance of vocational training, Rubina Khalid announced the launch of a vocational training program designed to equip both women and men in Balochistan with the skills necessary for sustainable livelihoods. "This program is a testament to our commitment to providing quality training that meets global standards, ensuring that the people of Balochistan are well-prepared to compete in the modern workforce," she added.

Rubina Khalid also outlined the need for improving various sectors to combat poverty effectively. She called for enhanced efforts in processing, packaging, livestock management, and healthcare services.

"To reduce poverty, we must improve our skill programs and take concrete steps towards better processing, packaging, livestock, and healthcare facilities.

The world demands trained and skilled people, and we are committed to fulfilling this need," she said.

Besides, Chairperson Rubina Khalid also met Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Ghazala Gola.

During the meeting, the problems faced by women beneficiaries of BISP were discussed. Ghazala Gola assured Chairperson Rubina Khalid that the provincial government of Balochistan will play its full role in providing all possible facilities to the deserving women of BISP in the payment centers.

Later, Rubina Khalid along with Director General Balochistan Abdul Jabbar also visited BISP payment centers and Benazir Nashonuma Center in Nawakali and Sariab.

Rubina Khalid interacted with the deserving women who came there to collect the money and listened to their problems.

On this occasion, Rubina Khalid while talking about the health of women said that the health of young women is badly affected due to the birth of more children or less interval in the birth of children. Therefore, proper interval in the birth of children is very important.

She said that due to non-availability of nutritious food in women during pregnancy, children suffer from fatal diseases like stunting. BISP is playing an important role for better health of women and their children under its Nashonuma program.

Chairperson Rubina Khalid directed the staff to pay the money on priority basis to the elderly and women with small children and to improve the arrangements for the deserving women so that they do not face any problem.

Rubina Khalid asked the women to visit the payment center only after receiving a message from BISP official number 8171.

The total amount of Kafaalat stipend is Rs. 10,500/-. The women must count and receive the full amount, ask for the bank receipt and in case of any complaint immediately register their complaint on BISP helpline number 080026477, she added.