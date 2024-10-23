- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial govts to support regist ..
Rubina Khalid Stresses Importance Of Cooperation Between Federal, Provincial Govts To Support Registered Families
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday stressed the importance of mutual cooperation between the federal and provincial governments to support the 9.3 million deserving families under BISP
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Wednesday stressed the importance of mutual cooperation between the Federal and provincial governments to support the 9.3 million deserving families under BISP.
She was addressing a high-level delegation from Uganda that visited the BISP headquarters.
Chairperson BISP, Senator Rubina Khalid, and Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, welcomed the 21-member delegation, which was led by Secretary of Public Service, Uganda, Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye.
The delegation is on a four-day study visit to Pakistan, from October 22 to 25, 2024, aimed at learning from Benazir Income Support Programme experiences.
The delegation focused on certain areas including national socio economic registry which ensures the accurate identification of poor and deserving individuals and the timely provision of services.
Speaking on the occasion, Senator Rubina Khalid emphasized that BISP enjoys the support of all political parties and stakeholders in Pakistan. She said that the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is the largest social protection initiative in Pakistan, launched in 2008 as a flagship program.
The BISP was envisioned by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and it serves not only as a social protection program but also as a pathway to women’s empowerment, she said adding that through BISP, women and their children are being registered under the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER), which is a key strength of the program.
She noted that one of the key strengths of BISP is its internationally recognized and authentic database.
She also mentioned the introduction of a poverty graduation program aimed at improving the economic conditions of BISP beneficiaries, allowing more deserving individuals to benefit from the program.
Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, informed the delegation that in addition to financial support, BISP is committed to providing high-quality services to its beneficiaries. He mentioned the recent launch of a new banking model that ensures the transparent and dignified distribution of funds to deserving women.
Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, head of the Ugandan delegation, praised BISP as an exemplary program for the welfare of underprivileged populations.
She expressed interest in learning from BISP’s National Socio-Economic Registry, targeting mechanisms, digital payment systems and stakeholder collaboration. She noted that these insights would be valuable in shaping Uganda's social protection policies.
Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, attributed BISP’s success to its modern, scientific, and objective targeting, the trust of international partners, and independent third-party monitoring.
Country Director of the World food Program, Coco Ushiyama also commended BISP's evidence-based database and its role in providing timely assistance during natural disasters.
Recent Stories
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
Three found dead at UK care home for elderly: police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc4 minutes ago
-
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case4 minutes ago
-
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience6 minutes ago
-
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting4 minutes ago
-
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announces Thalassemia wards ..8 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal8 minutes ago
-
SC sends matter of terminated employees to constitutional bench15 minutes ago
-
Kisan card active in district15 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister visits 8 cotton factories15 minutes ago
-
Jabbar felicitates nation on approval of 26th constitutional amendment draft4 minutes ago