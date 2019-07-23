UrduPoint.com
Rubina Khalid To Be Indicted On August 2, In Corruption Reference

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 05:36 PM

An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed August 2, a new date to indict Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP)'s Senator Robina Khalid and others in Lok Virsa corruption reference worth Rs 30.13 millions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) Tuesday fixed August 2, a new date to indict Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP)'s Senator Robina Khalid and others in Lok Virsa corruption reference worth Rs 30.13 millions.

The PPP's senator couldn't appear before the court due to sickness and sought one-day exemption from hearing, which was accepted by Judge Muhammad Bashir hearing the case.

The court directed all the accused persons to ensure their attendances on next date of hearing and adjourned the case.

PPP's Senator Rubina Khalid and others were accused of alleged plundering of Rs30.13 millions in Lok Virsa funds.

The NAB had nominated Rubina Khalid, former executive director of Lok Virsa Mazhar ul islam, chief executive director of Cosmos Production Prvt Ltd in Self Generated (SGF) of Lok Virsa Dr Tabinda Zafar and Muhammad Shafi as accused in the reference.

The reference stated that the accused had committed the "offense of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under Section 9 (a), (VI) and (XII) punishable u/s 10 of [National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)] 1999."NAB said that during the investigation, it was established that Mazhar-u-Islam had misused his authority and illegally extended the contracts in favor of Cosmos Production "in connivance with" Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar.

Additionally, NAB said that Senator Khalid and Dr Zafar had "gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of [the] agreement without calling the fresh tenders/without any competition and also failed to deposit the 50 per cent profit earned by them." They added that this had resulted in a loss of Rs30.13 million to the national exchequer.

