Rubina Khalid Urges Women Parliamentarians To Raise Awareness About BISP
Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday urged the members of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) to raise awareness about the BISP registration and initiatives in their Constituencies, particularly for deserving women.
She was speaking during a meeting of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus held here. Women members of the National Assembly from various political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, were present in the meeting.
Senator Rubina Khalid briefed the parliamentarians on the ongoing and newly launched initiatives of BISP, particularly focusing on the registration procedures for deserving women.
She highlighted the Benazir Skill Development Programme, which aims to provide skill training to women and their family members according to international standards, enabling them to access employment opportunities.
On the special instructions of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, a new banking model has also been introduced to ensure that deserving women receive their payments with dignity and respect.
The PMT limit has been increased from 32 to 60 for enrollment in the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma programs in Balochistan, allowing a larger number of beneficiaries to participate.
She emphasized that there was no registration fee for the program. BISP offices at the tehsil level have established Dynamic Registration Centers where staff members are available to guide eligible women through the registration process.
In response to questions from the parliamentarians, Senator Rubina Khalid clarified that 8171 is the only official BISP helpline number, and any message from other numbers is fraudulent. Complaints can be filed through 080026477.
Earlier, Director General BISP, Dr. Asim Ejaz, highlighted BISP's role in addressing climate change, geo-tagging, data collection, and rapid response efforts during floods.
