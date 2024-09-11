Open Menu

Rubina Khalid Urges Women Parliamentarians To Raise Awareness About BISP

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Rubina Khalid urges women parliamentarians to raise awareness about BISP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid Tuesday urged the members of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) to raise awareness about the BISP registration and initiatives in their Constituencies, particularly for deserving women.

She was speaking during a meeting of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus held here. Women members of the National Assembly from various political parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, were present in the meeting.

Senator Rubina Khalid briefed the parliamentarians on the ongoing and newly launched initiatives of BISP, particularly focusing on the registration procedures for deserving women.

She highlighted the Benazir Skill Development Programme, which aims to provide skill training to women and their family members according to international standards, enabling them to access employment opportunities.

On the special instructions of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan, a new banking model has also been introduced to ensure that deserving women receive their payments with dignity and respect.

The PMT limit has been increased from 32 to 60 for enrollment in the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Benazir Nashonuma programs in Balochistan, allowing a larger number of beneficiaries to participate.

She emphasized that there was no registration fee for the program. BISP offices at the tehsil level have established Dynamic Registration Centers where staff members are available to guide eligible women through the registration process.

In response to questions from the parliamentarians, Senator Rubina Khalid clarified that 8171 is the only official BISP helpline number, and any message from other numbers is fraudulent. Complaints can be filed through 080026477.

Earlier, Director General BISP, Dr. Asim Ejaz, highlighted BISP's role in addressing climate change, geo-tagging, data collection, and rapid response efforts during floods.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Balochistan Prime Minister Guide Pakistan Peoples Party Women Family From Employment

Recent Stories

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

1 hour ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

4 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

7 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

7 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

9 hours ago
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

10 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

11 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

12 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan