Rubina Khalid Vows Commitment To Transparent Governance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Ms. Rubina Khalid, a prominent figure known for her advocacy in social welfare and community development, has officially taken the helm as the Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

In a heartfelt address to BISP employees, she underscored the significance of the program's namesake, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and pledged to uphold her legacy as a guiding light for the organization.

"Let people learn how to earn," declared Ms. Khalid in her inaugural address, encapsulating her vision for the empowerment of marginalized communities through education and economic opportunities.

She emphasized the sacred nature of the Benazir Income Support Programme and its role in honoring the memory of Benazir Bhutto, whose mission continues to inspire their work.

Speaking passionately to the gathered staff, Ms. Khalid emphasized, "The name of Benazir Income Support Programme is sacred to me as it is named after our beloved Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose mission is our work."

She further urged employees to maintain the highest standards of integrity and transparency in serving the program's beneficiaries, who are predominantly orphans and widows.

"We have a solemn duty to ensure that every penny reaches those who need it most," she added.

Acknowledging the pivotal role of the BISP team, Ms. Khalid expressed her expectations for unwavering dedication and honesty. "I expect that we will work together with complete honesty as this is the money of poor people. We have to ensure transparency in payment disbursement, and I need your full support in this regard," she affirmed.

Prior to Ms. Rubina Khalid's address, Dr. Amjad Saqib, the former Chairperson of BISP, extended a warm welcome to her, praising her longstanding commitment to the welfare of the people. Dr. Saqib's endorsement further solidifies Ms. Khalid's reputation as a dedicated advocate for social justice.

In a separate meeting, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmed, provided Ms. Rubina Khalid with a comprehensive briefing on the organization's core initiatives and recently launched programs.

Ms. Khalid expressed keen interest in enhancing skill development opportunities for disadvantaged individuals and emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity and respect in the disbursement process.

