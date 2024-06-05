Rubina Reaffirms Commitment To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s Vision Of Women Empowerment
Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2024 | 06:33 PM
Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Wednesday reaffirmed the organization's commitment to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, focusing on women empowerment and financial independence
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid Wednesday reaffirmed the organization's commitment to the vision of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, focusing on women empowerment and financial independence.
A delegation from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Peshawar, visited the BISP headquarters today.
The delegation comprised 18 participants from the 40th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC), who engaged with BISP leadership to gain insights into the program's operation and impact.
Rubina Khalid emphasized that the program has operated under the guiding principles set forth by President Asif Ali Zardari since BISP's inception in 2008, ensuring that stipends are released in the Names of women beneficiaries to promote their financial independence.
Highlighting the collaborative efforts of Benazir Income Support Programme, Rubina Khalid stated, "In partnership with various organizations, we have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to provide skill and technical training to the members of beneficiary families, enabling them to rise out of poverty.
"
Earlier in the meeting, Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, delivered an extensive overview of the programme’s core initiatives, which include Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, Undergraduate Scholarship, and the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER). He discussed the introduction of a new payment model involving six banks for cash disbursement, enhancing the efficiency and reach of the financial aid.
Ahmad also underscored the authenticity of the NSER database, which is utilized by various public and private organizations for different social safety projects.
Addressing the critical issues of stunting and malnutrition among mothers and children, he highlighted the significant role of the Nashonuma Programme in mitigating the challenges.
The visit concluded with a detailed Question and Answer session where participants engaged with BISP leadership, gaining valuable knowledge on the program's strategic initiatives aimed at empowering women and reducing poverty.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, Ireland to lock horns today
UAF observes World Environment Day
QS World University Rankings declares PU most-improved university in Asia
Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) disburses monthly dues to 7,000 partner schoo ..
Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 million
Registration for commission in Navy to continue till June 09
146 countries now recognise a Palestinian state
No ban on court reporting: IHC
WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies
PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit
Garcia late show helps Spain qualify for Euro 2025
CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF observes World Environment Day16 minutes ago
-
Police claims to recover stolen mobile phones worth Rs 20 million16 minutes ago
-
Registration for commission in Navy to continue till June 0916 minutes ago
-
No ban on court reporting: IHC21 minutes ago
-
WAPDA initiates legal proceedings against housing societies21 minutes ago
-
PM lands in Beijing on second leg of five-day China visit21 minutes ago
-
CM stresses collective efforts to tackle environmental pollution19 minutes ago
-
Daycare centre inaugurated at NTDC TSG Training Centre19 minutes ago
-
FIA records Barrister Gohar Khan, Raoof Hassan’s statements34 minutes ago
-
PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages36 minutes ago
-
DC Astore stresses importance of education for progress19 minutes ago
-
6 robbers arrested, illicit weapons recovered19 minutes ago