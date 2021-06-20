Rubina Shah condemns attack on female teachers in Mastung

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Women wing leader Rubina Shah Sunday strongly condemned the incident of firing on four female teachers in the Mastung area which left them injured.

She said the incident firing on female teachers was against the the traditions of the province .

She said Levies Force and other law enforcement agencies should immediately bring the accused involved in the firing to justice.

Rubina Shah said that the elements attacking female teachers wanted to create panic in the province through such incidents and keep the girls away from education but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.