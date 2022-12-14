RUDA allots 700 kanals land for Journalist Colony Phase II

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fulfilled another promise to the journalist community.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has fulfilled another promise to the journalist community.

On the direction of CM Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has allotted 700 kanals of land for the journalist colony's second phase in its first phase. COO RUDA has informed the Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation about the allotment of 700 kanals of land in phase one of RUDA.

Lahore Press Club President Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General PFUJ Rana Mohammad Azeem met with the CM Punjab. Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Rao Pervez Akhtar were also present.

CM Parvez Elahi handed over the notification of RUDA to Azam Chaudhry and Rana Muhammad Azeem regarding the allotment of land.

Development work is already underway in RUDA phase one.

The CM said that providing a roof to journalists is his priority. In the previous period, journalists were given plots and now fulfilled the promise of giving plots, he said. Press club employees and disabled and sick journalists would also be given plots in the second phase, he added.

Azam Chaudhry and Rana Muhammad Azeem thanked the CM Punjab for the notification of 700 kanals of land for the journalist colony phase II. The journalists will remember it as before, they added.

Azam Chaudhry further said that Chaudhry Parvez Elahi is the benefactor of the journalist community who has fulfilled the dream of a roof for journalists.