RUDA asked to initiate development work on Zone 3

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Local Government & Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid has directed the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to expedite process of the transfer of land to the development consortium with an aim to start the Zone 3 project as early as possible.

He was addressing a review meeting regarding development works in Zone 3 project of RUDA here on Monday. CEO of RUDA Imran Amin, Gohar Ijaz of Javedan Group, other investors and concerned officials attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed in detail the commencement of development works in the 2,000-acre RUDA Zone III project and the issues faced in this regard.

Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid directed the RUDA authorities to take necessary steps for the speedy transfer of the land allotted to the Javadan Group through tender and finalize the transfer of land in the next two weeks so that the development work on the site could be initiated. RUDA officials assured that steps are being taken in this regard and transfer of land will be made possible very soon.

It is worth mentioning that Javedan Group is a consortium of 13 companies of corporate sector including Younis Group, Lucky Cement, Surati Group, Liberty Group, Fatima Fertilizer Group, Ghani Glass, Sapphire Group, and Orient Group.