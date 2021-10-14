UrduPoint.com

RUDA, CBD Projects In Lahore Crucial For Attracting Foreign Investment: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 11:30 PM

RUDA, CBD projects in Lahore crucial for attracting foreign investment: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects in Lahore were very crucial for attracting foreign investment and to spur economic and business activities in the country.

He was chairing a review meeting on Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD), Walton.

The prime minister said that both RUDA and CBD were flagship real estate projects of the government to promote smart, self-sustaining, clean and green housing and business activities in the country.

He reiterated that especially RUDA was very important for the sustainability of Lahore city by protecting its environment and under-ground water table, a press release issued here by the PM Media Wing said.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to plan a massive media communication strategy to educate people on the importance and benefits of these two mega real estate projects, especially RUDA, for a sustainable growth of Lahore city.

He also directed to resolve various legal issues hampering the successful implementation of these projects.

Earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUDA briefed the prime minister that the development work on roads and sewage infrastructure projects in Central Business District was in full swing.

Not only 98 percent work on trees relocation has been accomplished but around 5000 new trees were also being planted in the area, he was told.

The prime minister was also apprised that Bab-e-Pakistan Project on 122 acres of land in Walton, Lahore was being developed with an investment of US$500 million by a Saudi company under a Joint Venture (JV) revenue-sharing model.

Moreover, CBD was all set to sign agreement to attract foreign investment worth US$250 million during the ongoing Dubai Expo.

The management of Central Business District and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also signed an agreement to develop Commercial District on under-utilized land of Lahore Airport under a revenue-sharing model.

The development of Industrial Estate and Rakh Jhok Forest are also underway.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Ch. Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant to PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, Punjab Local Government Minister Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) Lt. Gen. ® Anwar Ali Haider, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Awais, CEO RUDA Imran Amin and other senior officers concerned.

Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar, Advisor to CM Punjab Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary Punjab and other officers concerned from Punjab joined the meeting via video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Information Minister Business Punjab Water Naya Pakistan Dubai Company Saudi Ali Haider Media All From Government Agreement Million Airport Housing

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in â€˜Internation ..

Ministry of Defence participates in â€˜International Armament and Military Equip ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE wins membership on UN Human Rights Council for ..

UAE wins membership on UN Human Rights Council for third time in its history

48 minutes ago
 Japanese billionaire Maezawa 'not afraid' ahead of ..

Japanese billionaire Maezawa 'not afraid' ahead of ISS launch

36 minutes ago
 Punjab now best choice for Chinese investors: CM B ..

Punjab now best choice for Chinese investors: CM Buzdar

36 minutes ago
 Future of Finance conference outlines value propos ..

Future of Finance conference outlines value proposition of Islamic finance and t ..

1 hour ago
 Rising Energy Prices Must Not Slow Change to Globa ..

Rising Energy Prices Must Not Slow Change to Global Green Economy - IMF Finance ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.