UrduPoint.com

RUDA CEO Hails Apex Court Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 09:54 PM

RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin has welcomed verdict of the Supreme Court to overturn a Lahore High Court (LHC) stay order and enable the authority to go ahead with settling a new city along the Ravi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin has welcomed verdict of the Supreme Court to overturn a Lahore High Court (LHC) stay order and enable the authority to go ahead with settling a new city along the Ravi.

The Punjab government had appealed before the apex court against revoking of the RUDA Amendment Ordinance by the LHC and a double bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan and Justice Mazahir Akbar Ali Naqvi allowed RUDA to proceed on the project.

The CEO Imran Amin, in a statement issued here on Monday, said the epex court verdict had enabled RUDA to continue working on 95% of its acquired area, adding that the construction process and other action planning will be possible now.

He said the dream of the RUDA project will soon be realized, adding that the project will provide employment to millions of people while the new city buildings will be a masterpiece of architecture in the world.

The CEO further said that the government will set up a state-of-the-art facility in which a number of eco-friendly projects will be launched, including Knowledge City, Eco City, education City, sports City, Industrial City, Government City, Rakh Jhok Forest Project and Large-scale farming will be done for the production of agricultural commodities.

Imran Amin said wastewater of Lahore will be treated through water treatment plants and discharged into the river Ravi, which will lead to its river channelization raising the ground water level in its vicinity.

He said that this project of Ravi city will be a game changer in the region and the investment made here will bring in tremendous change for the whole province.

Related Topics

Lahore Supreme Court World Lahore High Court Sports Education Government Of Punjab Water Lead Government Million Court Employment

Recent Stories

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspa ..

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspace - Estonian Defense Forces

8 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Ph ..

US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Phone Call Tuesday

8 minutes ago
 Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candi ..

Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candidates for Presidential Electio ..

8 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

11 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide basic facilities to peop ..

Govt committed to provide basic facilities to people: Governor

11 minutes ago
 Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>