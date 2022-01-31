RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO Imran Amin has welcomed verdict of the Supreme Court to overturn a Lahore High Court (LHC) stay order and enable the authority to go ahead with settling a new city along the Ravi.

The Punjab government had appealed before the apex court against revoking of the RUDA Amendment Ordinance by the LHC and a double bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan and Justice Mazahir Akbar Ali Naqvi allowed RUDA to proceed on the project.

The CEO Imran Amin, in a statement issued here on Monday, said the epex court verdict had enabled RUDA to continue working on 95% of its acquired area, adding that the construction process and other action planning will be possible now.

He said the dream of the RUDA project will soon be realized, adding that the project will provide employment to millions of people while the new city buildings will be a masterpiece of architecture in the world.

The CEO further said that the government will set up a state-of-the-art facility in which a number of eco-friendly projects will be launched, including Knowledge City, Eco City, education City, sports City, Industrial City, Government City, Rakh Jhok Forest Project and Large-scale farming will be done for the production of agricultural commodities.

Imran Amin said wastewater of Lahore will be treated through water treatment plants and discharged into the river Ravi, which will lead to its river channelization raising the ground water level in its vicinity.

He said that this project of Ravi city will be a game changer in the region and the investment made here will bring in tremendous change for the whole province.