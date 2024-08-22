RUDA Chief Visits Training And Construction Site
Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Chief Executive Officer of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin Thursday visited different sites where development work is in progress
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin Thursday visited different sites where development work is in progress.
The detailed visit started with reviewing progress at river training site, where training is underway with the emergence of main creek along the series of promenades with varied elevation designed to control, mitigate and subdue the hydrological stress and floods based on 1000 years of repeat water cycle in the river. Out of the first phase of river training, 3-km has already been completed with package 1, 1A, 2 and 2B under accelerated progress. Imran Amin also inaugurated construction work for package 6, which links the already done earthwork with Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM).
Commenting on the progress, he said that as RUDA’s cardinal objective is to make River Ravi enliven again, "it is a matter of pride that we have traversed quite a space in the direction and in coming two, three years, Ravi will be flowing as a perennial river with its creek having 59 billion litres of water with its first barrage".
The CEO, while visiting the Mehmood Booti dump site, appreciated the site engineers for the meticulous undertaking of its conversion into a most modern urban jungle and park with a solar power array, generating five megawatts of electricity. This will beautify the city and will convert the eye soar into an Aden for both the denizens and the passersby of the ring road.
Moreover, the CEO also visited the upcoming flagship residential project Chaharbagh where he was briefed by senior officials about the developmental work completed so far. Imran Amin instructed the RUDA officials on site to speed up the communication infrastructure, linking up with trunk and also feasibility finalization of a flyover, linking Chaharbagh with Ring Road.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab7 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam7 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB7 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority7 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal7 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM7 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister7 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case7 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner7 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui7 hours ago