RUDA conducts balloting of Chahar Bagh residential plots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The balloting of hundreds of plots of Chahar Bagh, a residential project of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA), took place on Friday at the authority's head office.

According to details, the first winner of 10-marla plot was Ms Rozina Ahmed, while the winner for 1-kanal plot was Nasir Salim. The list of the successful candidates had been posted on the website by the authority administration.

Apart from costly and lucrative plots, thousands of cheap apartments and flats had also been declared as part of the project.

The chief guest of the ceremony was Vice President of Federation of Chambers of Commerce Nadeem Qureshi, while senior RUDA officials Kashif Qureshi, Haseeb Ahmed, Rao Muzaffar, Anwar Awan, Rashid Turabi, Brigadier Retired Abdul Rahman, Ahmed Salman, Sumaira Malik, Naveed Ahmed and others participated.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest said that the Ravi project was a game-changer one as there were vast investment opportunities here. "RUDA's Chahar Bagh site will provide a high-quality lifestyle to people, and overseas Pakistanis can invest here," he said, adding that money would be safe and they would be able to earn attractive returns from the investment.

Addressing the ceremony, other speakers said that the establishment of Eco City, Health City, education City, sports City and Industrial Estate in Ravi City would not only strengthen the country's economy but also increase foreign resources.