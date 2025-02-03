RUDA Holds Ballot For First School In Chahar Bagh
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 07:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has successfully conducted the balloting ceremony for the first-ever school in its flagship project, Chahar Bagh, at the authority’s headquarters on Monday.
This milestone marks a significant step in RUDA’s commitment to fostering quality education within its developmental ecosystem. The ceremony was held at RUDA’s head office and was attended by distinguished guests, including Rana Sikandar Hayat, Minister for Higher and School Education, as the chief guest, and Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Secretary School Education Department, as the guest of honor.
The balloting process was conducted by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to ensure transparency and fairness, resulting in Lahore Grammar School (LGS), Lahore, emerging as the successful applicant. The event was attended by participating schools, committee members, and esteemed guests, reinforcing RUDA’s commitment to merit-based selection and educational excellence.
Minister for Higher and School Education Rana Sikandar Hayat applauded RUDA’s initiative and assured full support from his office for the development of educational infrastructure within the project.
He emphasized the importance of education in shaping communities and appreciated RUDA’s transparent and inclusive approach.
Speaking at the occasion, Imran Amin, CEO RUDA, emphasized the crucial role of quality education in urban development. He highlighted RUDA’s efforts through its Special Initiatives, Diversity, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs to uplift the educational landscape within its projects. He said RUDA’s ongoing and upcoming developments, underscoring the authority’s vision for integrated and sustainable urban growth.
The event underscored the significant pace of development of ChaharBagh as the par excellence developmental pilot project of RUDA. A reputable school within the community vindicates the strategic statement of RUDA as the innovate leader in the modern and sustainable urban development.
Senior RUDA officials along with Kashif Qureshi, Executive Director Commercial & business Strategy and Director Special Initiatives, CSR, and Diversity, Fatima Ali Khan, were also present on the occasion.
