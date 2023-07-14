Open Menu

RUDA Launches Dengue Awareness Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023

RUDA launches dengue awareness campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A comprehensive dengue awareness and preventive campaign was launched here at the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Headquarters on Friday.

Abdul Waheed Khan, Executive Director-Engineering, shared complete outlook for 2023 and initiated the measures to minimise, control and prevent the spread of dengue at workplace, homes, surroundings and environs.

RUDA's environment department has already undertaken many initiatives in its jurisdiction to fight the menace of air pollution, smog, smoke vector related diseases and the measures to harness public support for improvement in environment.

Nadia Tahir, the focal person for the campaign, urged all RUDA employees and stakeholders to take effective measures for eradication of the vector-borne lethal disease.

Later, an awareness walk was also arranged at Liberty Roundabout to highlight the importance of anti-dengue measures.

