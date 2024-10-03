Open Menu

RUDA Launches Public Grievance Redressal Counter

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RUDA launches Public Grievance Redressal Counter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Imran Amin

directed departments concerned to facilitate general public in addressing their official

chores as relates to RUDA.

In light of these directions, the RUDA has launched a dedicated Public Redressal Counter and One Window Operations, taking active measures to address public grievances in line with the directives of the

chief minister.

Effective immediately, RUDA officers of all concerned departments are mandated to listen and resolve public complaints from 10:00am to 11:30am on daily basis, ensuring that public issues are heard and addressed promptly.

The CEO reiterated that “Resolving public grievances is RUDA's top priority, and we are committed to executing the Chief Minister’s vision for improved public service,”

The newly-formulated committee, operating under the Land Acquisition & Estate Management (LA&EM) department, will report daily activities to the Executive Director (ED) of LA&EM.

A weekly progress report will be shared with the CEO’s Secretariat to ensure effective monitoring and accountability of the redressal process.

The public can submit their complaints and concerns at the One Window Operation located RUDA 152, Ali Block, Garden Town, Lahore, with a commitment to swift and efficient resolution. Public can also inquire on 04299333531-34.

