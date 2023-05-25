UrduPoint.com

RUDA Observes Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 07:34 PM

RUDA observes Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has observed Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan to pay rich tribute to the martyrs, who laid their lives while protecting the motherland and its people.

The event was organised to honor the sacrifices of the brave soldiers, who fought for the country's sovereignty and integrity.

At RUDA, a ceremony took place in which Chief Executive Officer Imran Amin addressed the officials. He said, "Our brave heroes, who have laid their lives for the sake of our homeland need to be respected and their families should be paid homage.

"The time has come that we all stand together to pay tribute to our martyrs and honour their sacrifices," he added.

