RUDA Organises Ravi Dost Seminar At FAST University

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 07:31 PM

RUDA organises Ravi Dost seminar at FAST University

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Monday organised a seminar on 'Ravi Dost' campaign at FAST University with an aim to spotlight the endeavours of RUDA and establish the public awareness matrix of the upcoming city by the river

During the seminar, Executive Director Commercial Kashif Qureshi briefed the students on the objectives of the authority including multiple dimensional projects like river side establishment of forestation, Waste Water Treatment Plants (WWTP) and Waste to Energy.

After the brief, panelists from authority's Department of Hydrology, Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) and Waste to Energy took part in panel discussion.

While answering to questions, the director hydrology, RUDA explained that "More than 1,000 cusec of contaminated water will be pumped out into the river each day from the WWTP located at several locations along the Ravi River in Mahmud Booti, Shadbagh and Shahdara.

"These plants will have modern infrastructure, ensuring water's effective management and cleanliness which will be first of its kind," he added.

He said, that the water in Ravi River would not only be restored, but it would also be put to a good use, along with that providing a number of jobs to the upcoming engineers.

The panelists explained that according to the global report, Ravi had been declared as one of the poisonous rivers of the world and taking agricultural production from this water would be unfair to the people.

The HOD of Engineering Dept Dr Shahid appreciated the effort of panelists in dispelling the negative perception about RUDA in matters related to land acquisition and effect on environment.

Later, ED Kashif Qureshi invited the faculty and students of engineering department to visit the development site of RUDA along the river.

