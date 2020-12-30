RUDA prove to be a game changer initiative: RUDA Chairman

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) chairman Rashid Aziz has said that continuous progress is being made to establish a world-class city in the vicinity of provincial capital and the project has reached to ground level now.

In a press statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the initiative was the largest project in the history of country as per new trends. The new city to be developed near the river Ravi would be equipped with the latest technology tools, he said and added that it would be a unique example for the whole region.

He said the project also includes urban forest, river works and lakes to beautify the gigantic project.

This was not only an environmental initiative but also depict clean and green Pakistan vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he maintained.

He said the Prime Minister had taken a keen interest in the initiative and Federal as well provincial leadership had ensured their full cooperation for its timely completion.

Rashid Aziz maintained that the new city would be even larger than the federal capital with regard to its volume. The problems would be utilized as resources and a high-tech waste management plant would be installed to generate electricity for meeting the city's energy needs, he added.

He said the RUDA would generate 200,000 employments from the outset and accommodate as muchas 49 industrial sectors. Local and international investors have shown interest in this project andproposals from various countries, including China and Pakistan, had been received, he added.

