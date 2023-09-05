RUDA provides clarity regarding Mandi project

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has issued statement to provide clarity regarding the upcoming 'Mandi' project, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has issued statement to provide clarity regarding the upcoming 'Mandi' project, here on Tuesday.

The authority is actively working on road connectivity to ensure seamless access to the mandis. Along with that the authority is committed to facilitating shopkeepers as per the principles of a modern mandi and directives from the government.

Moreover, the RUDA is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art facilities in line with international best practices. This includes a nerve center, auction arena, research center, and more to enhance the fruit, fish, and other related businesses.

RUDA acknowledges that the request for these modern mandis came from the Agriculture department, and the authority is committed to fulfilling this request in the spirit of cooperation.

Additionally, shifting the mandis outside Lahore aims to reduce pollution and congestion caused by daily truck commutes. The RUDA will conduct a comprehensive environmental impact assessment to ensure the success of this endeavor.

Furthermore, RUDA remains committed to the welfare of the community and the successful execution of the Mandi project, which aims to benefit all stakeholders.