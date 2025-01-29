RUDA, TEVTA Ink Accord To Empower Youth Via Vocational Training
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) A delegation from Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Wednesday visited TEVTA headquarters in a significant step towards youth empowerment and skill development initiative.
During the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). Mansoor Junjua, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of RUDA, and Sajid Khokhar, Chairman of TEVTA, formally signed the MoU, marking a milestone in fostering technical education and industry collaboration between the two organizations.
COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, while speaking on the occasion, stated that this partnership underscores RUDA’s commitment to corporate social responsibility by creating appropriate opportunities and equipping the youth with industry-relevant skills.
TEVTA, as a leading institution in vocational training, will play a pivotal role in preparing students for the job market through hands-on experience beyond traditional classroom settings, said Sajid Khokhar, Chairman TEVTA.
Mansoor Janjua further said that under this MoU, students will gain practical exposure by working on active and ongoing projects at RUDA’s development sites, ensuring they acquire real-world skills that align with industry demands. Moreover, this collaboration aims to attract international educational and technical institutions, paving the way for global partnerships in vocational training and education within Pakistan, particularly in Ravi City, he added.
While speaking on the occasion, Sajid Khokhar, Chairman TEVTA, stated that RUDA and TEVTA look forward to translating this vision into reality, empowering the youth to become skilled professionals and contributors to national progress. This initiative is set to transform vocational training in Pakistan, bridging the gap between education and employment, he added.
Senior officials of RUDA and TEVTA were also present on the occasion. The RUDA delegation also visited the state-of-the-art hospitality lab and technical training institute established in TEVTA headquarters.
