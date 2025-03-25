RUDA Turning Waste Into Economic Environmental Treasure
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) is taking a major step toward environmental sustainability by transforming the Mehmood Booti dumpsite into Pakistan’s first carbon credit project. Spanning 43 acres, the landfill has accumulated 13 million tons of waste since 1997, causing severe pollution and methane emissions.
This initiative will not only reduce environmental hazards but also integrate the site into Pakistan’s green economy.
According to a spokesman for the authority, with a PKR 5 billion investment, RUDA will rehabilitate the site by capturing methane emissions and converting them into usable energy, cutting carbon output by one million tons over 15 years, equivalent to removing 22,000 cars from roads annually. Aligned with global carbon credit mechanisms, the project will generate 100,000 tons of carbon credits per year, contributing PKR 2 billion in annual revenue. Additionally, the site will be repurposed into an urban forest and solar park, promoting biodiversity and clean energy.
RUDA Director Environment and Climate Change Ahad Yousaf Khan highlighted the significance of this initiative, while speaking to the media she said, this project is a game-changer for Pakistan’s climate strategy. By reducing emissions through carbon credit mechanisms, we are turning waste into economic and environmental treasure.
RUDA is committed to pioneering sustainable urban solutions that align with global best practices, she added, this landmark initiative underscores RUDA’s commitment to reshaping urban landscapes with cutting-edge climate solutions, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in Pakistan.
Under CEO Imran Amin’s vision, RUDA is taking decisive action to reclaim and repurpose this land into a productive urban asset. The PKR 5 billion allocation reflects RUDA's commitment to sustainable urban transformation, ensuring that Lahore’s development aligns with global climate action and economic resilience.
