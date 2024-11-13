RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to preserve the historic cultural heritage of Lahore, promote tourism and improve the environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to preserve the historic cultural heritage of Lahore, promote tourism and improve the environment.

The MoU signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) RUDA Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Janjua and Director General (DG) WCLA Kamran Lashari also envisages more job opportunities for the locals, plan for better access to the heritage sites beside building bridges from the Lahore Ring Road to Jahangir’s tomb (Shahdra Complex) for better access for the tourists.

Pursuing a common road-map, both the authorities have agreed to promote tourism for introducing the historic heritage sites of the Mughal era to the world while plantation of forests and building an island on the river Ravi will help achieve eco-tourism.

COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua said Lahore, built on the banks of river Ravi, holds a unique position for its historicity, adding that RUDA wishes to preserve this heritage sites and the garden in such a way that these become more attractive for global tourism.

DG WCLA Kamran Lashari said the WCLA has worked a lot to make Lahore to be counted among the most beautiful and richly preserved city of the world, adding that he was ready to work with RUDA for laying better infrastructure for easy access to the heritage sites, fight environmental pollution and create employment opportunities.

Executive Director (ED) RUDA Kashif Qureshi and other officials attended the MoU signing ceremony.

COO RUDA Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Janjua presented a memento to the DG WCLA Kamran Lashari on the occasion.