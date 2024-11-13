Open Menu

RUDA, WCLA Ink MoU To Preserve Lahore’s Cultural Heritage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 13, 2024 | 07:36 PM

RUDA, WCLA ink MoU to preserve Lahore’s cultural heritage

The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to preserve the historic cultural heritage of Lahore, promote tourism and improve the environment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Walled City Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to preserve the historic cultural heritage of Lahore, promote tourism and improve the environment.

The MoU signed by the Chief Operating Officer (COO) RUDA Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Janjua and Director General (DG) WCLA Kamran Lashari also envisages more job opportunities for the locals, plan for better access to the heritage sites beside building bridges from the Lahore Ring Road to Jahangir’s tomb (Shahdra Complex) for better access for the tourists.

Pursuing a common road-map, both the authorities have agreed to promote tourism for introducing the historic heritage sites of the Mughal era to the world while plantation of forests and building an island on the river Ravi will help achieve eco-tourism.

COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua said Lahore, built on the banks of river Ravi, holds a unique position for its historicity, adding that RUDA wishes to preserve this heritage sites and the garden in such a way that these become more attractive for global tourism.

DG WCLA Kamran Lashari said the WCLA has worked a lot to make Lahore to be counted among the most beautiful and richly preserved city of the world, adding that he was ready to work with RUDA for laying better infrastructure for easy access to the heritage sites, fight environmental pollution and create employment opportunities.

Executive Director (ED) RUDA Kashif Qureshi and other officials attended the MoU signing ceremony.

COO RUDA Brig. (Retd.) Mansoor Janjua presented a memento to the DG WCLA Kamran Lashari on the occasion.

Related Topics

Lahore World Road Job From Employment

Recent Stories

Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's ..

Former UN Under Secretary General praises China's renewable energy industry

45 seconds ago
 Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on prior ..

Justice Kayani instructs to fix old cases on priority

5 minutes ago
 DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour clim ..

DPM/FM calls upon developed nations to honour climate finance pledges

5 minutes ago
 PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

PSX gains 130 points to close at 93,355 points

5 minutes ago
 Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

Women Economic Empowerment Expo opens at IUB

47 seconds ago
 KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

KP CM’s aide asks APCEA for holding Gems’ Show

5 minutes ago
Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air ..

Rainfall expected in upper regions to improve air quality:PMD

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

Meeting reviews measures taken for curbing smog

15 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq v ..

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq visits BHU in Chak 29-BC

15 minutes ago
 Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness sessio ..

Day long diabetes screening camp, awareness session held

5 minutes ago
 PIEDMC board takes various decisions

PIEDMC board takes various decisions

5 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on development schemes

Meeting reviews progress on development schemes

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan