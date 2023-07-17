Ruet body to meet for crescent sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 AH

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was scheduled to convene in Quetta on Tuesday to sight the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Monday announced that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee was scheduled to convene in Quetta on Tuesday to sight the crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram 1445 AH.

The committee's Chairman, Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad, would preside over the crucial meeting.

The sighting of the moon holds great significance for the Islamic community, as it marks the beginning of the holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram. To ensure the accurate determination of the new moon, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would collaborate with Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, which would simultaneously hold their meetings at their respective headquarters.

Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt said the announcement of the crescent sighting would only be made after thorough deliberations and mutual understanding with all stakeholders.

The committee would base its decision on credible and solid testimonies from reputable sources, ensuring utmost accuracy, he added.

He said this important meeting aimed to facilitate the observance of Muharram-ul-Haram with harmony and unity throughout the country.

Religious scholars, community leaders, and stakeholders were urged to cooperate in providing credible testimonies, fostering a spirit of consensus and togetherness, he maintained.

Umar Butt said the Ministry had requested all citizens to look for the new moon on Tuesday evening and promptly report any sightings to their nearest Ruet-e-Hilal Committee representatives. The cooperation of the public was vital in ensuring the timely and accurate announcement of the crescent sighting, he added.

As the faithful eagerly await the committee's decision, he said the entire nation hoped for a blessed and peaceful Muharram-ul-Haram, commemorating the sacrifices and teachings of islam's revered figures.

He informed that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting was expected to begin on Tuesday, at Maghrib prayer, at a designated location in Quetta. The announcement of the crescent sighting would be made shortly after the committee reached a unanimous decision, he added.

He prayed to Allah Almighty that may this holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram bring peace, blessings, and harmony to all Muslims across the nation.