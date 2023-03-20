UrduPoint.com

Ruet Body To Meet On Wednesday In Peshawar To Sight Ramazan Crescent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik 1444 AH would be held on Wednesday, March 22, corresponding Shaban-ul-Moazzam 29, in the building of Auqaf Department, Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik 1444 AH would be held on Wednesday, March 22, corresponding Shaban-ul-Moazzam 29, in the building of Auqaf Department, Peshawar.

However, the meetings of Zonal/ District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would be held at their respective headquarters at the same time. Similarly, the meeting of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Islamabad Capital Territory would be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, said an official notification received by APP on Monday.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad would announce the decision of crescent sighting or otherwise subsequently on the basis of information received to this end.

It is worth mentioning here that the committee besides members of the Ruet body would be comprised of representatives of religious scholars, Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, Pakistan Meteorological Department, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Earlier, Religious Affairs Secretary Dr Aftab Akbar Durrani expressed the hope that the new crescent of the holy month of Ramazan would be announced after forging consensus with all stakeholders.

He said there was a proper mechanism for moon sighting and the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had always taken provinces on board into the matter.

Secretary Durrani said the committee had never been disrespectful to anyone and performed its job mandate professionally.

Meanwhile, the PMD had forecast the possibility of Ramazan moon sighting on March 22, (29th Sha'ban 1444 AH).

It said the new moon of Ramazan 1444 AH was expected to be born on the crossing conjunction point at 22-23 PST on March 21. "It will be clear or partly cloudy in most parts of the country on March 22," the PMD forecast the weather condition pertaining to the particular day across the country.

It must be clarified here that after facing severe criticism from the public, the interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had directed for immediate withdrawal of a tender notice issued by the Auqaf Department to arrange lavish dinner arrangements for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting scheduled to be held for Ramazan moon sighting in the provincial capital.

More Stories From Pakistan

