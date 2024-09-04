Open Menu

Ruet Committee Meets Today For Sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal Moon

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2024 | 11:19 AM

Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet in Islamabad on Wednesday (today) for sighting or otherwise of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 Hijri moon.

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

The weather conditions for last few days were not good. The cloudy weather always caused trouble to the process of moon sighting.

