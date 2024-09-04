Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon

(@Abdulla99267510)

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would meet in Islamabad on Wednesday (today) for sighting or otherwise of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1446 Hijri moon.

The weather conditions for last few days were not good. The cloudy weather always caused trouble to the process of moon sighting.