Ruet-e-Halal Committee to decide about Jamadi-ul-Awwal Moon on Dec 27

Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Halal Committee Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will chair a meeting of the Committee on December 27 to decide on sighting or otherwise of the Moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal 1441 A.H, after Namaz-e- Asr at the Meteorological Complex here

The officials may be contacted on numbers 021-99261404, 021-99261403 or mobile 0321-2484604 and 0321-2022000 to give evidence or information about the sighting or otherwise of the Moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal 1441, said a statement on Thursday.