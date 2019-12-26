UrduPoint.com
Ruet-e-Halal Committee To Decide About Jamadi-ul-Awwal Moon On Dec 27

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 09:00 PM

Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Halal Committee Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will chair a meeting of the Committee on December 27 to decide on sighting or otherwise of the Moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal 1441 A.H, after Namaz-e- Asr at the Meteorological Complex here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman, Central Ruet-e-Halal Committee Pakistan, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will chair a meeting of the Committee on December 27 to decide on sighting or otherwise of the Moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal 1441 A.

H, after Namaz-e- Asr at the Meteorological Complex here.

The officials may be contacted on numbers 021-99261404, 021-99261403 or mobile 0321-2484604 and 0321-2022000 to give evidence or information about the sighting or otherwise of the Moon of Jamadi-ul-Awwal 1441, said a statement on Thursday.

