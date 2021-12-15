Ruet-e-Hilal chief meets KP Chief Khateeb

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad met Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Mohammad Tayyab Qureshi here at Jamia Ashrafia on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad met Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Mohammad Tayyab Qureshi here at Jamia Ashrafia on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they agreed on joint efforts for maintaining the environment of religious brotherhood and inter-sect harmony in the country.

They also condemned the tragedies of Sialkot and Mandani (Charsadda) and termed the occurrence of such incidents defamatory for the country as well as religion.