Ruet-e-Hilal Chief Meets KP Chief Khateeb

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 11:04 PM

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman and Khateeb of Badshahi Masjid Lahore, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad met Chief Khateeb Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Mohammad Tayyab Qureshi here at Jamia Ashrafia on Wednesday

During the meeting, they agreed on joint efforts for maintaining the environment of religious brotherhood and inter-sect harmony in the country.

They also condemned the tragedies of Sialkot and Mandani (Charsadda) and termed the occurrence of such incidents defamatory for the country as well as religion.

