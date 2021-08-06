UrduPoint.com

Ruet-e -Hilal Committee Chairman Condemns Attack On Temple

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:30 PM

Ruet-e -Hilal committee chairman condemns attack on temple

RAHIMYAR KHAN, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Ruet-e-Hilal Committee,Central, Chairman maulana Syed Abdul Khabeer Azad has strongly condemned recent attack on a Hindu temple by a mob in Bhong, tehsil Sadiqabad.

The chairman, while accompanied with other ulema, visited the site on Thursday night. In a meeting with local community he said that, "islam always gave a message of love, peace,and brotherhood".

He emphasized that Pakistan's Constitution provides freedom and protection to all the minorities.

He added that minorities' rights including religious, political and basic ones were protected in the country.

The chairman said that,"Hindu community is and will always remain an integral part of Pakistan".

He said that enemies of the country who are against prosperity of the nation want to damage peace and inter-communal harmony but all their nefarious designs and attempts will fail completely.

