Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Delegation Calls On Governor

Published June 20, 2023

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee led by its Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House here on Tuesday.

The delegation included Regional Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members, the DG Ministry of Religious Affairs, the chief meteorologist, and others.

They discussed with the Governor the need for agreement on the crescent regarding important months, and other issues of mutual interest.

Governor Kamran Tessori assured Ulema of full support in all issues pertaining to moon sightings and said the inclusion of Ulema belonging to different schools of thought as members made the Committee a dignified one.

