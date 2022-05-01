Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting on Sunday evening

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The meeting of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Peshawar will be held on Sunday at Masjid Qasim Ali Khan at 6.00 pm.

Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai will preside over the meeting.The meeting will start at 6.

00 pm, Naib Kateeb of the Majid Qasim Ali Khan confirmed the meeting. He said, a number of scholars will also attend the meeting.

He said Shawwal moon sighting will also be discussed besides collecting testimonies on sighting the Eid moon from different part of the province.