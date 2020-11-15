UrduPoint.com
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Meets On Monday For Rabi-us-Sani Crescent Sighting

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on Monday for Rabi-us-Sani crescent sighting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The meetings of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Monday, 29th of Rabi-ul-Awwal (Nov 16) at their respective areas for sighting the crescent of Rabi-us-Sani 1442 AH.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will chair the Zonal committee, meeting at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi, an official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP Sunday.

The other Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees would meet at their respective places on the same date and time.

The committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would meet at the building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman could be updated about the position of the crescent on cell numbers: 0300 9285203; 0321-2022000; 0300-6831822; 0333-2697051; 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will announce moon has been sighted or not on the basis of information received.

