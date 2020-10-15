Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on Saturday for Rabi-ul-Awwal crescent sighting

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Saturday, 29th of Safar-ul-Muzaffar (October 17) for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1442 AH

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee would be held on Saturday, 29th of Safar-ul-Muzaffar (October 17) for sighting the crescent of Rabi-ul-Awwal 1442 AH.

Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman would chair the meeting scheduled to be held at Pakistan Meteorological Department building, Main University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar in Karachi, spokesman for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony told APP on Thursday.

The Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees would meet at their respective places on the same date and time.

The committee of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) would meet at the building of Ministry of Religious Affairs, 1st floor, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman will be updated about the position of the crescent on cell numbers: 0300 9285203; 0321-2022000; 0300-6831822; 0333-2697051; 021-99261412 and 021-99261413.

Committee Chairman Mufti Munib-ur-Rehman will announce moon has been sighted or not on the basis of information received.