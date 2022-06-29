UrduPoint.com

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Gather And Sight Zil Hajj Moon Today

Sameer Tahir Published June 29, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

It is expected that the new moon will be sighted on the eve of 30th June.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will convene today (Wednesday) at the Met department's office in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Karachi, to sight the moon of Zil Hajj 1443 AH.

This evening, the committee members will assemble. The meeting will be presided over by the committee's chairman, Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad.

The seminar will also feature representatives from the Pakistan Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), the Pakistan Meteorological Department, and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meetings of the zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will take place at their respective headquarters.

The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will eventually make its final determination regarding the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent and notify it.

The countries have been asked by the International Astronomical Centre (IAC) to set up committees to sight the Zil Hajj moon today.

On the tenth of Zil Hajj, Muslims over the world will celebrate Eid ul Azha.

