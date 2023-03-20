Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet for moon sighting on March 22

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramzan will be held in the evening of March 22, at the building of Auqaf Department, officials said here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramzan will be held in the evening of March 22, at the building of Auqaf Department, officials said here on Monday.

Similarly, meetings of the Zonal/ District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be held at the respective headquarters at the same while zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, ICT will be held at Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.